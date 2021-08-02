Ralph Morgan Rodeo returns this weekend

Local rodeo fans will return to the “Greatest Show on Dirt” at the 88th semi-annual Ralph Morgan Rodeo, which runs Friday and Saturday at the Ralph Morgan Arena in Lauderdale.
Rodeo contestants from all over the United States will compete in seven professional events, including bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, and barrel racing.
“As always, there will be plenty of rodeo action, children’s activities, food, and fun for the entire family,” said Linda Clayton, marketing director for the rodeo. “Because of COVID we didn’t have the rodeo last year, so everyone is very excited we are back this year.
“We were at the Neshoba County Fair last weekend and the grandstands were packed, so we are looking for a great turnout. That says a lot of the quality and caliber of the people that are putting on this rodeo – the name is just renowned as a class act.”
More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the two-night event come rain or shine.
Friday night will begin with the National Anthem by Meridian’s own Miss Mississippi Holly Brand along with a memorial for legendary and much-loved rodeo clown, Lecile Harris, who died last year at the age of 83. Elizabeth “Lib” Morgan, Ralph Morgan’s wife of 67 years, who died in January of last year, will also be honored.
“This will be our first rodeo without Lecile and Ms. Morgan,” Clayton said. “Lecile always loved to come to the rodeo at Lauderdale. He was dedicated to the rodeos and always said he guessed he would go out feet first. Miss Lib loved rodeo and getting to see friends come to the rodeo – a hard-working and dedicated Christian lady."
“Losing Ms. Morgan and then Lecile Harris within a few months took a chunk out of rodeo, and then Covid! Thank God that we are getting back to being together and bring rodeo to our area.”
For the first time in many years, rodeo fans will see several new faces. Among those will be Rudy Burns, who succeeds Harris, who appeared at the Ralph Morgan Rodeo for more than 35 years.
Burns has been a rodeo clown for 50 years and is recognized by his signature pink cowboy hat, rainbow-colored wig, and pair of red suspenders. Another new face will be announcer Garrison Panzer, who will be filling in for Mike Mathis, who has been with the local rodeo for several years, but couldn’t make this year’s event for scheduling reasons.
In addition to the professional competitions, another crowd favorite is the children’s calf scramble. During the event, two or three calves are turned loose in the arena with a ribbon on their tail. Whoever can catch the calf has to remove the ribbon and get to the judge first wins a prize. The kid’s dance competition also will be presented.
The rodeo will also include concessions – hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage dogs, barbecue sandwiches, nachos, snow cones, cotton candy, and other favorites. Concession stands will be manned by Gateway Church and the Lauderdale 4-H Club.
What makes the Ralph Morgan Rodeo so unique? Each night is different, because the cowboys and cowgirls are different each night, explained Clayton.
“The crowd loves the Bull Riding and they are bulls that Johnny Morgan has raised here in Lauderdale. Some of his bulls are on the road appearing at a lot of big rodeos. If you watch RFD-TV, you will sometimes see these outstanding bulls throw the cowboys, and get kicked off before their 8-second ride.
“Also, people like to come here because it’s a big area and pretty with all those big pecan trees out in the parking area, plus it’s clean and safe. It’s just a great family outing in a relaxed fun safe environment at a great price.”
Held every April and August, the Ralph Morgan Rodeo has become a tradition in Lauderdale, with shows attracting overflowing crowds. The rodeo is affiliated with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
The rodeo begins at 7:30 each night. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children 3-12. Kids 2 and under get in free.
“Come enjoy a wonderful weekend of rodeo,” Clayton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.