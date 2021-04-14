Rainy Day in Meridian

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
Wednesday was a great day to visit Bonita Lakes Park in Meridian- if you were a bird. Several ducks, pigeons and other feathered creatures were spotted around the lake, taking in the rainy day.
PORTERVILLE [ndash] Graveside services for Mr. WC Thedford will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery, Porterville. Viewing: Friday, April 16, 2021, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Graveside services for Mr. Albert Crowther will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Antioch Cemetery, Daleville. Viewing: Friday, April 16, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Graveside services for Mr. Winford Morris will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Meridian. Viewing: Friday, April 16, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Chapel #1, Meridian.
CHATTANOOGA [ndash] Funeral services for Mr. Willie James Tubbs will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of Enterprise Funeral Home. Viewing will be one hour prior to services. Burial in Daleville Cemetery.
QUITMAN [ndash] Graveside services for Ms. Annie K. and Anna G. Cooks will be Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Archusa Cemetery, Quitman. Arrangements entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
