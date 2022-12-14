COLLINSVILLE — James McGilvray was headed to his job in Martin Wednesday when he stopped at the CEFCO station in Collinsville.

Shorty after 1 p.m., he saw a massive storm head through the area.

“I was standing here watching straight line winds just north of the four-way stop,” said McGilvray, a truck driver from Causeyville.

“A big ‘ole wall of water just went through, and you couldn’t see nothing,” he said. “The winds picked up and almost blew me over.”

The storm system McGilvray witnessed left East Mississippi drenched, as a slow rain fell most of the day, picking up by late afternoon.

Multiple accidents were reported on Interstate 20, and downed trees and power lines temporarily blocked Hwy. 503 between I-20 and Hwy 80 in Newton County.

Trees were also reported down across Hwy 19 in Southeast Lauderdale County near Camp Binachi.

+60 3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes Authorities say three people are dead in Louisiana as a destructive storm rips across the South spawning tornadoes. Sheriff's deputies found a young boy and his mother dead near Shreveport, Louisiana, amid a mile-long trail of destruction. Roughly 280 miles to the southeast, a woman was found dead outdoors in an area damaged Wednesday afternoon by a suspected tornado in St. Charles Parish, west of New Orleans. The National Weather Service said more tornadoes were forecast late Wednesday from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, with additional severe weather possible in the Florida panhandle. To the north, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push snow into the Northeast.

A suspected tornado reported in New Iberia in southwest Louisiana damaged several buildings on the campus of New Iberia Medical Center, hospital officials said, and left five people with minor injuries, the Associated Press reported.

In Rankin County, Mississippi, a suspected tornado destroyed four chicken houses — one of which held 5,000 roosters, Sheriff Bryan Bailey said. Mobile homes at a park in Sharkey County, were reduced to piles of shredded debris.

Around East Mississippi, schools and many government offices were closed Wednesday as a precaution, but Meridian and Lauderdale County appeared to escape any serious damage.

Rain and thunderstorms were expected to continue into Wednesday night before giving way to clearing skies heading into the rest of the week.

On Thursday, sunny skies and cool temperatures were forecast with a high around 58 degrees. Clear skies and cooler weather was expected to stick around through the weekend before clouds move back in Sunday night.

Residents are encouraged to report any storm damage to their homes, businesses or other properties to Lauderdale County Emergency Management. Reports can be made by calling 601-482-9852 or online at lemaonline.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.