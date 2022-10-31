Railfest 2022 set for Saturday

Hands-on experiences for kids, ride-on trains, static display equipment and locomotives, model railroad and antique vendors and more are among features of Railfest 2022.
This year’s family-friendly day event is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Meridian Railroad Museum, located next to Singing Brakeman Park in Downtown Meridian. The Meridian Rails Historical Society is host.
“This is our second year back after a five-year break. We’re super glad to finally be back,” MRHS Director Lucy Dormont said.
Held in conjunction with the Soule’ Live Steam Festival, Railfest 2022 will offer “something for the train lover in everyone,” Dormont said. Union Station’s second-floor balcony will be open for prime train watching and photography opportunities
Admission is free. Donations will go toward the establishment of a major railroad museum in Meridian, as well as restoration of railroad equipment in the city.
“This serves as our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Dormont said. “Funding for Railfest comes through sponsorships by local businesses, as well as Class I railroads that run on Meridian’s tracks – including Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern and Amtrak, which each donated $5,000.”
About Meridian Rails Historical Society
Meridian Rails Historical Society was founded in 2020 with a mission to #KeepTheirStories and the history of Meridian, Mississippi, alive. The organization’s main mission is to create a well-established railroad museum, complete with a children's area, excursion train opportunities, model railroading classes and much more.
In addition to the museum, our organization also strives to ensure the preservation and restoration of any railroad equipment relevant to Meridian's history.
For more information on how to get involved and support Meridian Rails Historical Society’s cause, visit www.meridianrails.org
