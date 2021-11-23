photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Racing into the holidays

Crestwood Elementary School kindergarten students compete Thursday in the Turkey Trot. 
Racing into the holidays

First grade teacher Avis Taylor crosses the finish line of the Turkey Trot with her student Thursday at Crestwood Elementary.
Racing into the holidays

Physical Education teacher Coach Brittany Roberts hands out water to kindergarten students after the Turkey Trot Thursday at Crestwood Elementary.

Students at Crestwood Elementary School sprinted toward the end of term Thursday at the school's Turkey Trot race. Pre-k through fifth grade children raced around the school's campus to get exercise, relieve stress and celebrate the last few days of class before Thanksgiving Break.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video