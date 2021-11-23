Crestwood Elementary School kindergarten students compete Thursday in the Turkey Trot.
First grade teacher Avis Taylor crosses the finish line of the Turkey Trot with her student Thursday at Crestwood Elementary.
Physical Education teacher Coach Brittany Roberts hands out water to kindergarten students after the Turkey Trot Thursday at Crestwood Elementary.
Racing into the holidays
photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Students at Crestwood Elementary School sprinted toward the end of term Thursday at the school's Turkey Trot race. Pre-k through fifth grade children raced around the school's campus to get exercise, relieve stress and celebrate the last few days of class before Thanksgiving Break.
Graveside services celebrating the life of Mr. Gary Lightsey will begin at 12 noon, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Lamar Lifer officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the ar…
QUITMAN - Graveside services for Mr. William McGruder will be Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, 11 a.m., at New Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery, Enterprise. Viewing: Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, 12-6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.