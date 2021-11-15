Racing for a cause in Meridian

Maddox Rawson, of Collinsville, leaps across the finish line at the 21st annual Run For Hope Kid's Run Saturday at Bonita Lake.
Charlie Cowsert and Layken Anderson race for the finish line.

 
The crowd of more than 70 runners takes off from the Bonita Lakes Boat Ramp Saturday. 
Stephen Elliott, of Marion, pushes a stroller in the Run For Hope. Elliott finished second overall in the race with a time of 19:28:11.

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Runners throughout the region raced around Bonita Lake Saturday for the 21st annual Run For Hope. The annual event raises funds for Hope Village for Children, which helps support abused and neglected children. Saturday's event featured a 10K, 5K and Kid's Run races, as well as a 2-mile walk, bringing runners of all ages and athleticism together for a good cause.

