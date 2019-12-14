Quitman's Jingle Bell Bazaar spotlights local entrepreneurs

QUITMAN -- The third annual Jingle Bell Bazaar offered a mix of homemade eats, treats and accessories Saturday in Quitman.
Sponsored by the Town and Country Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers, artisans, bakers, crafters and cooks gathered to sell their items.
Mary Kelley organized the event and said she was pleased but hopes there will be even more community engagement next year.
“Our weather was pretty good, had good vendor participation, and a fair amount of shoppers,” Kelley said. “Next year, I’m aiming for this building and there’s an extension part to this building. So I’m looking forward to having both areas filled with vendors and enthused money spending shoppers.”
There were about 20 vendors this year at the bazaar, Kelley said.
This was Patricia Bryant’s first time as a vendor with her booth, “Unique Treasures,” where she sold an assortment of homemade soaps, chocolate candies and crafts.
Bryant said she enjoyed the hospitality of the vendors.
“I love it. The community was really welcoming and happy to greet you,” Bryant said. “I love networking with the other vendors, as well as purchasing things for myself.”
Patricia Flowers, a baker offering “friendship bread,” agreed that although the event went well, support for local entrepreneurs could be improved.
“The vendors are always so cool. It’s great to fellowship with like minded people,” Flowers said. “Hopefully we can get more community involvement next year. People say they want to support local, but sometimes our actions don’t support our words.”
“This is as local as you can get,” Flowers added.
