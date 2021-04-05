A Quitman man is in custody on a rape charge in Lauderdale County.
Benjamin Brent Tibbetts, 51, was arrested following an investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said the investigation was started after a case of sexual assault was reported.
A warrant was issued and Tibbetts was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Saturday in the area of Officers Lake Road and Highway 80 West. Tibbetts, who is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond, knew the victim in the case, Calhoun said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.