Garth Brooks once sang “It’s boots and chaps, it’s cowboy hats, it’s spurs and latigo… it’s the ropes and the reins, and the joy and the pain. And they call the thing rodeo.”
The Queen City Rodeo, an American Rodeo Productions event, will hit the Lauderdale County Agri- Center Friday and Saturday (May 6 and 7) with family-friendly fun and excitement.
Tommy Ainsworth, production manager, says the rodeo will feature professionals from across the southeastern United States. Rodeo fans can look forward to competition in bareback riding, calf roping, break-away roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding. Seth Maxey will be the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announcer for this weekend, and Mark Evans will tackle clown duties.
Ainsworth adds that they are excited to share proceeds from this event to benefit the Stronger Together Foundation here in Meridian.
The Stronger Together Foundation was founded in 2021 by Mike Couch and Eric Smith to raise awareness of the ongoing suicide crisis, particularly among veterans, and to provide support for families of those who have taken their lives.
“We are pairing with this local charity by tithing a tenth of our sales at this event,” Ainsworth says. “We feel it is important to set a good example and plant the seeds of faith, family, and country, with a special emphasis on faith.”
Smith is proud of the work they have done through The Stronger Together Foundation, and he says they are honored to be the recipient of this donation.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and free for under five years old. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. each night, the show is at 7:3- p.m. Concessions are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.