Temporarily adding to the College’s traditional colors of green and white, MCC will turn pink on Saturday, Oct. 23, as it hosts Queen City Race for Life and Street Strut.
With its signature color of pink, the race and strut are long-time traditions held in Downtown Meridian. However, this year, the events will be held on campus and hosted by the College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for community and junior colleges.
The events pay tribute breast cancer survivors and current breast cancer patients, increase breast cancer awareness and raise funds for the Anderson Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund.
“We’re excited to bring people to our campus for the Queen City Race for Life and Street Strut,” said Phyllis Holladay, PTK co-advisor and math instructor.
The Race for Life and Street Strut take off with a five-kilometer walk/run, a one-mile fun run, and the Street Strut with its unique, handcrafted umbrellas. The 5-K begins at 8 a.m.; the one-mile fun run starts at 9 a.m.
Holladay noted that Miss Mississippi Holly Brand, a member of Phi Theta Kappa, will be attending, singing the national anthem, and helping to judge the umbrella competition.
With various campus organizations pitching in, there will be other activities and door prizes for participants.
For more information, contact Phyllis Holladay at phollada@meridiancc.edu or 601.553.3439.
