Queen City Paddle Heat Stroke

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Bonita Lakes Park in Meridian was packed with paddlers taking part in the Queen City Paddle Heat Stroke 2021 early Saturday morning. The event served as a benefit for Hope Village for Children.

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Queen City Paddle Heat Stroke

