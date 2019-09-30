Queen City Fair opens with food, fun and some education

The delighted shrieks of riders carried across the midway Monday night as the 19th annual Queen City Fair opened at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.
Despite temperatures that stayed in the 90s approaching sunset, visitors streamed in, lining up for funnel cakes and nachos and climbing to the top of a purple slide.
Inside the arena, giant fans helped circulate the air above the Pony Tales Petting Zoo, where Sierra Jenkins checked out a jersey ox with her daughters Deanna, 2, and Nia, 6.
“I think it is a very nice place to bring your kids. It’s very family-oriented and it’s just a whole lot of fun,” Jenkins said.
The family’s favorites included riding the Ferris wheel and a dragon roller coaster.
Angie Hales of Meridian runs the petting zoo, which includes goats, sheep, chickens, baby pigs and a mini horse, among other animals.
She sees the fair as a chance to educate young people.
“That’s always, to me, the most fun, is when they’re learning something new about animals, and hopefully, especially the younger children are learning how to handle animals nicely and properly,” she said.
Visitors in search of classic fair foods kept Wanda Peterson and her staff busy.
The Little Griddle from Marion has been at the fair for 10 years and the most popular menu item Monday night was the cheesesteak fries, she said.
“It’s been pretty steady,” she said. “People seem to be coming in as the evening gets later.”
Fair director John McRae said visitors can expect new rides this year.
“We have a new carnival that we’re excited about. We have some new acts. We always try to do different acts to kind of keep it fresh, so we have a dog act that’s going to be running through Wednesday and then we have frisbee dogs coming on Wednesday,” he said.
Jermaine Page of Meridian and his grandson Dominique had already checked cotton candy off their list and were about to climb on a ride called Himalaya.
“It’s fun,” Page said. “He checks out a little bit of everything.”
The fair runs through Sunday and gate admission is $7.
