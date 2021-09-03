Q&A: Meridian High Principal Angela McQuarley comes full circle

Angela McQuarley's career journey as an educator has brought her full circle. The 1986 Meridian High School graduate is now serving as principal at her alma mater.
McQuarley comes to the MHS after leading Magnolia Middle and Parkview Elementary, where she helped raise test scores at both schools. She also serves on the Superintendent's Principal Advisory Council and was named 2018-2019 Administrator of the Year for the Meridian Public School District.
As she settles into her new role, The Meridian Star sat down with McQuarley for a question and answer session.
Q: Can you tell us about yourself? Why did you decide to become an educator? How long have you been teaching?
A: My name is Angela McQuarley. I am married to Willie McQuarley. We have two children, Vanessa McQuarley Windham and Marcus McQuarley. We are the proud grandparents of Caitlyn, Kylie, Camden, and Caiden. I am the daughter of David and Joyce Malone. I attended Meridian Public Schools and I am a proud graduate of Meridian High School (Class of 1986).
As I reflect back, I recall early on that I had a passion about school. I actually used to act as if I was teaching my peers whenever we had a break from school. I worked as a tutor at the Youth Excitement Center and worked at the Boys and Girls Club as a counselor for the 10-12 age group.
I decided to go into education because I knew that I could make a difference in a child’s life, simply because of my passion. It truly has to be a calling.
Q: How does it feel to be principal at your alma mater? Why did you decide to have a teaching career in Meridian, while others may have left?
A. It feels great to return to my alma mater – Meridian is home for me. Believe it or not, when I had begun my journey into administration, I was told that I would have to leave MPSD while working as the assistant director of Ross Collins.
To hear that coming from my superior was very disheartening. For that reason, I realized that that man could not determine my destination. Everyone has a season and I just had to wait on my time. I could have easily left.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish in your new role? Do you want to do the same things you did at Parkview and Magnolia at the high school?
A: I hope to be able to develop a relationship with my staff, students, parents, and community members. I have always focused on data to make decisions that are necessary. This comes natural for me. I will continue to use data to make strategic decisions at Meridian High.
Q. Do you see challenges in your new role? How will you address those challenges?
A. I see any challenge as an opportunity. I will address them accordingly.
Q. What are some of your short-term and long-term goals?
A: Our goals for this year will be to increase the accountability rating, focus on ACT, and build a strong positive community within the school. In addition, we establish a partnership with the community and implement a mentoring program for our students.
Q: What are you looking forward to most for this school year?
I am looking forward to making a positive impact this year by being transparent. I have met with every grade level to share the district policy and expectations. I have asked every student and teacher, “What is their “why” and purpose”? It is always my desire to lead by example.
Developing relationships and listening to the students is very important to me and I know that I will be able to inspire more than one child.
Q: Do you plan to have continue the mentorship program?
A: As far as mentoring is concerned, the mentees have actually reached out to me in wanting to filter Girls with Pearls here at Meridian High School. It would have to be set up differently, because at Magnolia the population was a lot smaller. I am creating a plan to insure the mentors will be mentoring the students to ensure that they understand their self-worth.
Q: Do you have a message to people going into education as a career?
A: As I tell other people, we have to tell our story – If we can’t tell our story, then nobody will understand our story. That's number one.
Number two, we have people who have negative thoughts about the school, and as a school, we have to change that perception.
I will also be a voice for the high school; I always tell everyone that it starts with me. If the leader is not doing what he or she is supposed to be doing, everything else disconnects. It takes a team of people... that includes the community, parents, teachers and students.
The ultimate goal is to insure that every student at Meridian High is a successful student, well-rounded and prepared for 21st century learning.
Q: Looking back, what would your teenage self think about your success?
A: I would have never thought I would be a principal. Everybody has a calling; I didn’t realize my calling until my early 20s.
Somehow, some way, I was always connected back to children. As a young person growing up, I was always a school teacher to the students in the community...(And) That has always been with me.
