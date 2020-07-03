PULSE OF THE VOTERS: East Mississippi voters call for cooperation ahead of November election

Tim and Donna Ben of Philadelphia, Mississippi are happily married with differing views about who should lead the country.
Asked if President Donald Trump should have four more years in the White House, Donna Ben replied, “I say, ‘Yes,’ but he says, ‘No,’” referring to her husband. “But hey, we still love each other.”
Donna Ben said she doesn’t consider herself a political` person, but would like to see more cooperation in Washington.
“You need to get the president and the House and all of the government working together,” she said.
She called for more progress in the protection against COVID-19.
“We have a problem in my opinion, but I think it’s been blown out of proportion, and why aren’t they coming up with a solution because they’ve got enough people working on it,” she said.
Her husband is a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, which has been greatly impacted by the virus.
“When you’ve got, all these people are dying and not many people see it … they just don’t think it’s real,” he said. “The response has been really bad about that and also the messaging. We’ve got dual messaging. Wear your mask, don’t wear your mask. That’s from the federal government.”
This is the eighth installment of The Meridian Star's Pulse of the Voters project, an initiative that gauges the political mood in our community. We are conducting grassroots interviews so we can report on the opinions of local voters periodically through the next presidential election.
The project is being mirrored in communities across the country served by CNHI news organizations in similar-sized communities, from Florida to Iowa, from Massachusetts to Texas.
Tina Graham, a community service volunteer from Meridian, described the state of the country as “chaos” and criticized Trump for rarely wearing a mask.
“Look at the increase of this virus that has impacted everybody,” Graham said. “That’s terrible … I have family members who have recovered from it.”
She said healthcare was the issue most important to her and she'd like to see former Vice President Joe Biden lead the country.
“I feel the Democrats look out for others, whereas Republicans look out for themselves,” Graham said. “I want a president in the White House who cares for the people and will try to help the people, instead of a president in the White House who only looks after his own people.”
Sonny Watkins of Meridian said the country was headed in the right direction, but criticized Democrats for working against the president.
“If those people would get behind him, there’s no telling what we could do,” he said.
Following the May 25 death of George Floyd, protests formed across the country, with some marked by violent clashes.
A Minneapolis police officer who could be seen on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes has been charged with murder.
Watkins supported Trump's response to the unrest.
“I think he’s handled it quite well, to be honest with you,” Watkins said. “I hate to see what’s happened. It’s American against American, which I’m totally against.”
Ericka Vaughn, a doctor from Meridian, said the country needs a comprehensive overhaul.
“It’s a problem that’s kind of rooted in the fabric of America, the way that brown and Black people are looked at, and the way that we are treated in many arenas, not just in the law enforcement arena, needs to be addressed,” she said. “That’s something that whoever wins in November … it should be addressed.”
William Serton of Meridian said he has been encouraged by what he's seen in response to Floyd's death.
“I was just happy to see whites, Blacks, Latinos, and everybody joining for one great cause,” he said. “It’s a beautiful sight to see everybody marching hand in hand like it should have been from the beginning.”
