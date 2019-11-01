Public meetings on former Kerr-McGee facility set for Nov. 6 in Meridian

The public will have the opportunity to learn about recent environmental investigations conducted on the property of the former Kerr-McGee wood treating facility in Meridian on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
A walk-in availability session at city hall is scheduled for 2-4 p.m., followed by a public information meeting from 6-8 p.m.
The meeting, held by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Multistate Trust representatives, will cover results from recently completed environmental investigations and plans for upcoming risk assessments and cleanup, according to Lauri Gorton, the environmental programs director for the Multistate Trust.
Gulf States Creosote opened the facility in 1924, according to a news release. Nine years later, American Creosote purchased it, and in the mid-1950s, Union Camp Company took over the operation. In 1964, Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation bought the facility, operated it until 1986, and then dismantled it.
In 2005, Kerr-McGee transferred the Meridian facility into a new company, Tronox, which filed for bankruptcy in 2009, according to the release.
A court appointed the Multistate Trust to assume responsibility and cleanup for the facility, as part of the Tronox federal bankruptcy settlement, Gorton said.
The 93-acre facility is located south of I-20 between Highway 11 South and Tommy Webb Drive.
The site, which is fenced off, still has some chemicals used to preserve wood in the soil and groundwater, including creosote and pentachlorophenol, according to Gorton.
While a small area of contamination has spread to an adjacent vacant property, the general public is not exposed to the contamination, she said.
Next year, the Trust will look at the investigation's results and conduct risk assessments to evaluate the potential for risks to the public or environment under future site uses, according to Gorton.
Following those assessments, the Trust will determine how to clean up the site.
The Trust is also responsible for the cleanup of the former Kerr-McGee site in Columbus, which is part of the EPA's Superfund program, according to Gorton.
The Superfund program allows the EPA to clean up contaminated sites and forces responsible parties to either perform cleanups or reimburse the government for EPA-led cleanup work, according to the EPA website.
Gorton said the Meridian facility did not meet the requirements for the Superfund program, but is managed by the EPA under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.
In a statement Friday, Mayor Percy Bland said he has had several meetings about the site's potential use and would like to see more progress on the project.
"When put back in use, this property can be an asset for our great city," he said.
