 JACKSON – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host a Tobacco Strategic Planning Committee meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb.. 7.

The meeting will be held virtually.

The introductory meeting will engage community-based organizations and stakeholders regarding tobacco’s impact on communities state-wide.

Attendees will discuss tobacco inequities and what can be done to reduce tobacco usage while improving health outcomes. The meetings will be held monthly.

The zoom link is bit.ly/3XL76K7.

For more information, contact the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health at tbarnes@advancingminorityhealth.org or at (769) 572-5263.

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health was established in 2019 to reduce health disparities among disadvantaged and underserved minority populations in Mississippi.

 

