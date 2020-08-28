The Mississippi Secretary of State's Office will host a series of public hearings regarding Initiative Measure No. 65 (medical marijuana) in each of the old five Congressional districts, as required by State law.
Initiative Measure No. 65 and the legislative alternative, Alternative Measure No. 65A, will be on the 2020 General Election ballot.
The public hearings allow voters to express their opinions and learn more about how to properly cast their ballot prior to Election Day. Voters will have the opportunity to hear from speakers both for and against Initiative Measure No. 65 and Alternative Measure No. 65A.
The doors will open at 5 p.m., and all hearings will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m.
A hearing will be held on Oct. 8 in Meridian at city hall, located at 601 23rd Ave.
