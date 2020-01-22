The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3 to get input on proposed election polling place changes.
Before the November 2019 general election, the election commission had to move Precinct 407 from the Frank Cochran Center to Magnolia Hall, due to heating and air conditioning issues, according to commissioners.
A fire damaged the Frank Cochran Center the following month.
Commissioners and Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson have said they would like Magnolia Hall to become a permanent polling place, along with the Clarkdale Fire Station, the polling place for Precinct 530.
The hearing will be held in the board meeting room on the first floor of the Raymond P. Davis County Annex Building.
A copy of the proposed changes are on file in the office of the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.