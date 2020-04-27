Prospective MCC students adjust with online orientation

New Meridian Community College students are logging in to become familiar, involved, register and prepare before the August start of fall term 2020.
Eighty-six students, and their parents, participated in an Eagle Elite Origientation session, MCC Director of Recruiting Brandon Dewease said.
It was the first orientation in which the process was all online because of the coronavirus stay-in shelter-mandate.
“It was fantastic in that we were able to maintain the sense of normalcy in the orientation experience,” Dewease said. “Except for stepping foot on our campus and tasting our fried chicken, they had the same experience.”
With the self-paced sessions and Zoom-based video conferences with key college personnel, including financial aid, advising, Business Office staffs, participants got the opportunity to get acclimated and understand more about college.
Tyler Smith, 18, a senior at Northeast Lauderdale High School, said the experience was different than what he had expected, “but I learned everything I think I needed to learn so it was a good experience.”
With career aspirations of going into the ministry, Smith plans on pursuing a master’s degree in communications. The first stop, though, will be MCC.
All new students must attend orientation, Dewease said. It serves as an opportunity for new student's to get acclimated to campus, understand more about campus life, and to meet new people.
Leigh Wallace, 18, a senior at West Lauderdale High School, participated through the Zoom video conference, and a few of her friends were listening, too. She noted her session took about an hour and a half.
“I have to get a lot of my pre-requisites out of the way first,” she said, before she begins to work on a career in Radiologic Technology.
Like many, she has a reason why she’s choosing her career.
“It’s kind of crazy. I was just interested in it. And then got diagnosed,” Wallace said.
In February, Wallace learned she has Hodgkin's lymphoma; she is undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
“When I had my first CT scan, and I just saw the machine, and I just started crying because I got nervous, and I got really intimidated,” Wallace said.
Learning more about her chosen career, Wallace thinks it will be a benefit to others.
“But now it seems like when I’m able to do that and help calm people down and tell them I’ve been there before, I know exactly what’s going on. I feel like that will be good.”
Wallace is eager to start her college studies at MCC.
“It’s close to home and both of my parents went to MCC first, and I think it’s really cool," Wallace said. "A lot of my friends are going to MCC, too, and I think it will prepare me for the rest of my life.”
