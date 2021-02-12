Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Krystina Coffey

Capt. Brent Moore, left, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Meridian, is joined by Capt. Tracey Gendreau, middle, commodore of Training Air Wing One, and Cmdr. Dustin Worley, aviation safety officer for NAS Meridian, as they look over an aircraft arrival and departure map of Lauderdale County at the hangar bay on NAS Meridian during a press conference on Friday. The flight patterns of the aircraft will come directly over the proposed garbage transfer station which is only nine miles from the base's south runway, officials said.