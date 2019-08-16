Property taxes in Lauderdale County are expected to go up under the proposed budget because of a request from the Lauderale County School District, county leaders said this week.
The ad valorem tax levy would increase by 1.19 mills, according to the county’s financial analyst, Cheryl Polk. Lauderdale County School District Director of Finance George Hedgepeth said the tax increase will cover approximately $700,000 for the district.
“We carefully reviewed the financial needs of the district and after receiving additional expenses in the form of PERS (Public Employees’ Retirement System) contributions and health insurance increases, the LCSD administration and Board of Education determined the funds needed to maintain the operational and instructional integrity of the district,” Hedgepeth said. “The LCSD does not determine the millage rate, but the requested funds needed to operate the district successfully.”
District 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said the board would have to make up the difference and possibly dip into rainy day funds if it rejected the tax increase request.
“It’s our kids and we don’t want the schools to have a shortfall," Wells said. "We don’t want to have to entertain or even have a happenstance of an emergency like that coming up.”
As of Thursday, the latest draft of the county’s budget was $55.5 million.
The draft budget includes an additional $147,804 in raises for elected officials, including supervisors, constables, the tax collector and assessor, circuit and chancery clerks, and coroner, according to County Administrator Chris Lafferty. The raises are permitted under Senate Bill 2827, he said.
There are no cost-of-living adjustments for county employees included in the draft budget. The rate of inflation for the 12-month period ending in July is 1.8 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The draft budget includes funding for new equipment for road paving, an additional fire truck, and nine new vehicles for the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Billy Sollie said his cars routinely average more than 300 miles per shift.
“When citizens dial 911, they want that deputy to respond in a reliable car,” Sollie said.
The county cut more than $3 million in other requests, Lafferty said. The budget for fiscal year 2019 was $56.6 million.
The public can speak about the draft budget at a hearing on Sept. 9, before the board votes to finalize it on Sept. 12.
