Progressive Pipeline hosts groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday

Progressive Pipeline will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new corporate headquarters on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The company is currently renovating the former Melton Hardware building — located at 2201 Front Street in Meridian — so it can serve as the business’ corporate headquarters.

The groundbreaking ceremony for this project will take place in the courtyard next to the new headquarters at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will be followed by refreshments, music and socializing. The company will make a major announcement at the event, according to the press release.

Progressive Pipeline’s current corporate headquarters is in northern Clarke County. After the construction on the downtown site is completed, the Clarke County location will serve as the company’s operations headquarters.

Michael Castle III, a project manager for the company who is overseeing the renovations, said in February that Progressive Pipeline bought the former Melton Hardware building in June 2019. The company then worked with architects to perfect the building’s design.

The construction project started in December 2020. By early February, workers had cleared the building of hazardous material and conducted demolition work.

Once completed, most of the building will be office space, Castle said. The headquarters will offer employees more work spaces than just their desks. They will be able to work in an indoor lounge and in a private outdoor courtyard.

Part of the first floor of the building will be rented by one tenant. The tenant space could be occupied by a restaurant, a bar or another kind of business.