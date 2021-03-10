Progressive Pipeline changes name, rebrands to Castle

East Mississippi company Progressive Pipeline has changed its name to Castle, the business announced on Wednesday during a groundbreaking ceremony for its new corporate headquarters in downtown Meridian.

Michael Castle Jr., president and CEO of Castle, said the re-branding will allow the business to show its customers how diversified it is as a company.

Michael Castle III, a project manager for the company and Michael Castle Jr.’s son, echoed his father’s sentiments. He told The Meridian Star that the name change “definitely allows us to more easily diversify and get into places in the market that we’re currently not.”

“It allows us to be innovative as a company and really serve our clients in a more effective way than we could previously,” Michael Castle III added.

The re-branding sets the company up for growth, said Blake Granados, director of marketing and public relations for Castle.

The company is renovating the former Melton Hardware building — located at 2201 Front Street in downtown Meridian — so it can serve as the business’ corporate headquarters.

Castle, which was founded in 1999, provides construction services for the installation and maintenance of gas and liquid pipelines. The business’ current corporate headquarters is in northern Clarke County, and that location will become Progressive Pipeline’s operations headquarters after construction on the downtown site is completed.

Michael Castle III said the company plans to move into the downtown building by December.

The company’s move is part of the revitalization of downtown Meridian. Two other downtown buildings — the Threefoot Building and Threefoot Brewing Company — are expected to open this year.

Renovating the former Melton Hardware building

Michael Castle III said that the company bought the former Melton Hardware building in June 2019. The company then worked with architects to perfect the building’s design.

The construction project started in December 2020. Michael Castle III said contractors have moved debris out of the building, so heavy construction is ready to start.

Once the renovations are completed, most of the building will be office space, Michael Castle III said in a February interview. The headquarters will offer employees more work spaces than just their desks. They will be able to work in an indoor lounge and in a private outdoor courtyard.

Part of the first floor of the building will be rented by one tenant. The tenant space could be occupied by a restaurant, a bar or another kind of business.