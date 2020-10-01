Progress continues on Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian

The Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian is on schedule to open next year, Executive Director Liz Wilson told the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors during a work session on Thursday.
Wilson said ongoing construction of the center is expected to have a $25 million economic impact on the community.
Wilson updated the board on the museum's exhibits, including Around My Town, Wheels in Motion and a health and nutrition gallery. A highlight of the museum will be a massive brain exhibit that children can climb into, she said.
“The brain is going to be a signature exhibit,” she said.
The Wonderbox area will offer classrooms where children can learn computer coding, engineering and art, with a focus on developing critical thinking skills. Other features of the museum include a library, a theater and an outdoor space.
Plans are to begin installing the museum's exhibits in January 2021, and the 25,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in the spring.
