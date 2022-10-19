Programs to offer COVID-19 vaccinations Friday

Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for both children and adults will be offered Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Velma Young Community Center, 2400 16th Ave.
The program is presented by the City of Meridian Parks & Recreation in conjunction with Advocate Health Lab, LLC. MCCSA, Inc.-Lauderdale County Foster Grandparent Program and Shared Health of Mississippi are co-sponsors of the community event.
Beverly Burns-Clay of Benefits and Care Solutions, LLC, will provide incentives and insurance enrollment information. In addition, the Mississippi Urban League will provide gift cards – $50, first COVID-19 vaccination; $25, second COVID-19 and/or booster vaccination – on a first-come, first-served basis.
Program participants are asked to bring vaccination card to the event.
