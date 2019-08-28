Program offers Meridian seniors food assistance

Looking over a grocery list that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, Pat Cole knows she won't have to sacrifice rent money to fix a nutritious meal for her aunt, 83-year-old Mattie Trussell.
“It helps to carry her over,” Cole said.
Cole and Trussell are just two clients receiving assistance from the Multi-County Community Service Agency in Meridian. The organization recently received a state grant to help senior citizens purchase food items and other items.
The $18,000 grant is being used in the nine counties the organization serves, which includes Lauderdale, Kemper and Clarke counties. To be eligible, clients must be over 60 years old and meet certain income requirements.
Without the program, many senior citizens would have to choose between eating and paying for their medicine, said Teresa Grice, a community services coordinator with Multi County.
“Some people would not be able to eat without this program,” she said.
To receive help, clients come to the agency and fill out a list of items such as fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, rice, snacks, toiletries and cleaning products.
Grice said the items can be modified if the client has certain food restrictions because of a health condition.
After filling out the list, agency staff buys the items at the grocery store. On Fridays, the groceries are delivered to clients who are homebound or they can pick up their own groceries at the agency.
Cole said her aunt cried when she received her groceries, and later sent a card to the organization to thank them for their help. Cole said the program is helpful, especially for people like her aunt who no longer drive.
“It helps a lot of people who can’t get around and drive,” she said.
Grice said the grant has allowed the organization to help 64 clients, with about $250 being spent on each shopping trip.
The funds will likely run out in a few months, but the agency will reapply for more grant money, Grice said.
