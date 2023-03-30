Profile 2023: MCC campus bustling with renovation, construction projects

From constructing a sports complex to creating a one-stop student success center in the heart of campus, Meridian Community College is bustling with activity.
Finishing touches are being made to the SOAR Center, which is expected to open later this spring and will be housed in what was formerly known as the L.O. Todd-Billy C. Beal Library. Once renovations are completed, the library will become the L.O. Todd-Billy C. Beal Learning Resource Center.
The goal of the SOAR Center is to provide a centrally located place, or hub, on campus for students to utilize services and resources provided by the college related to student success. In addition to library services, the building's upper floor will include the advising center, tutoring services, student study space, math and writing centers, and a computer lab.
Once the SOAR Center opens, students will have the resources they need, all in one place, to help them be successful, said MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner.
Whether it is advice about what one should study, conversations about the challenges associated with completing college, tutoring for math or English, or any other topic, the goal of the SOAR Center is to help students overcome challenges that so often keep them from completing college.
For more than a year, MCC's Todd Library has been temporarily located on the second floor of Montgomery Hall while the renovations to the resource center were undertaken. The SOAR Center is currently being furnished and is expected to open before the end of the spring semester.
In conjunction with the project, the Phil Hardin Foundation has made a significant donation to renovate a space on the first floor of the L.O. Todd building to create a student-friendly space to house the Phil Hardin Honors College.
In addition to faculty offices and a state-of-the-art classroom, the new space will include meeting and study rooms, as well as a space for honors students to relax, study and gather together.
As a result of the project, students coming from the direction of the Quave Student Life Center will notice a revitalized entranceway to the Honors College and the first floor of L.O. Todd Hall. Besides architectural modifications to the outside of the building, hardscaping will be added to the landscaping so students can gather and enjoy the outdoors.
Across the street from MCC's main campus, construction will begin soon on the college's new Citizens National Bank Sports Complex, which will be located on college property formerly occupied by Matty Hersee Hospital at the corner of Highways 19 and 11.
The new sports complex will house the Tommy McDonald Softball Field and the Wanda McPhail Tennis Courts. Davis and Purdy Architects are still finalizing plans, and officials hope construction will start in the next six weeks.
While the MCC tennis team has practice courts on campus, most home matches are played at Northeast Park Tennis Center. The softball team has always operated off campus.
"We are truly excited about the value this project will bring to our campus and our community," Dr. Huebner said in announcing the new complex last summer. "Not only will we be able to provide state-of-the-art facilities for our student-athletes, but I'm already excited about seeing how that corner of town will come to life as students, faculty, staff, family and fans converge to watch games and matches and support friends and loved ones in a competitive environment."
MCC administrators hope the highly visible location will provide visitors with a strong visual welcome to the campus and opportunities for MCC softball and tennis to thrive and compete at an even greater level.
Back on the main campus, MCC baseball fans also are being treated to a better view of the game with recent upgrades to Scaggs Field, including the addition of state-of-the-art lights and the installation of a new digital video board, the largest of any community college in Mississippi. Two new outfield decks will give spectators a unique view of the game and bring them closer to the action.
Updates to the baseball field house and press box are also in various stages of completion.
MCC Baseball Coach Dillon Sudduth has raised the money for his upgrade projects by selling advertising on the college's livestream channels and on the scoreboard, Huebner said.
The college has also received a substantial donation to build an indoor facility for the baseball team, but plans still need to be finalized, and more funding needs to be secured, he said.
Renovations are also expected to begin soon to the facility, formerly known as the Tommy Dulaney Center, located across the street from the main campus on Highway 19 North. The building is set to become the Mississippi Transportation Technology Training Center.
The Mississippi Transportation Technology Training Center will be home to several exciting new career and technical programs offered by MCC. The campus has received approval to begin diesel and automotive technology programs and hopes to receive approval soon to start a program in aviation technology.
When finished, the center will serve the needs of multiple local industries, including Naval Air Station Meridian, Dean Aviation, Key Field, and dozens of diesel and automotive service and repair facilities across Lauderdale County and the state.
In addition to these projects, MCC has recently finished or is in the process of completing several renovation and upgrade projects to campus facilities.
The installation of the Phi Theta Kappa Courtyard of Scholars, which students helped designed, is located in the outside space at the center of the Davidson Fine Arts Center. Renovations were recently completed to the Homer Casteel Gallery, also housed in the Davidson center.
Hardin Hall is receiving a facelift that will include a new air-conditioning system, accessible restrooms, and a state-of-the-art classroom and conference room. Meanwhile, Smith Hall is receiving a new HVAC system and updates to some classrooms and offices.
Reed Hall has already received a significant update to restrooms to make them accessible, as well as newly renovated classrooms. The remainder of the building is also slated to receive a facelift. Riley Health Sciences recently received a new HVAC system, and many classrooms have been updated.
Finally, the college received a Mississippi Department of Transportation grant through its Transportation Alternatives Program, or TAP, to make several campus improvements. Still in the design phase, the project will include the addition of multiple sidewalks on campus, moving a fence along Perimeter Drive, and additional lighting in newly renovated pedestrian-friendly areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.