Meridian residents will cast their votes for the Democratic nominee for mayor in the runoff election on Tuesday.

Residents of Wards 3 and 5 will also choose their Democratic nominees for City Council on Tuesday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CANDIDATES ON THE BALLOT

Mayor

Former Lauderdale County supervisor Jimmie Smith is challenging Percy Bland for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Meridian.

In the April 6 primary for mayor, none of the five candidates received more than 50% of the vote, which necessitated a runoff between the two candidates with the highest vote totals, Smith and Bland. Smith won 1,986 votes in the primary, or 40.1%, while Bland won 1,712 votes, or 34.5%.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will face Robert J. Ray, a Republican, and current Ward 5 council member Weston Lindemann, an Independent, in general election.

Ward 3

Joseph Norwood and Fannie Johnson will compete in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for the Ward 3 City Council seat. In the April 6 primary, Norwood won 442 votes, or 45 %, while Johnson won 323 votes, or 32.9%.

The winner of the runoff will compete against Republican James “JJ” Scott in the general election.

Ward 5

Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey and Allan “Al” Willis will compete in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for the Ward 5 seat. In the primary on April 6, Lindsey won 361 votes, or 41.1%, while Willis won 195 votes, or 22.2%.

The winner of the runoff will face Republican Chad Acton in the general election.

Tips for voting in the runoff

To vote in the election, local residents must be registered to vote in the City of Meridian. Voters also have to present a form of photo identification at the polls. If they do not bring their photo identification to the polls, they can cast an affidavit ballot and then show their photo ID to the City of Meridian by May 4 at 5 p.m.

Residents can find out where their precinct is by looking at their voter registration card or calling 601-485-1946.

According to the Secretary of State, it is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of the entrance of a polling place, unless you are on private property.

Saturday, April 24, is the last day to vote absentee in person, said Brandye Latimer, the City of Meridian’s chief financial officer and city clerk. In-person absentee voting will take place on the first floor of City Hall from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Residents can only vote absentee for certain reasons, such as being over 65 years old or being out of the county on Election Day.

Those who have requested an absentee ballot by mail must postmark it by Tuesday, April 27.