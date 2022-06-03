Primary election set for Tuesday

Lauderdale County voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election for U.S. House of Representatives.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for residents to cast their ballots.
Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said voters should double check their voter registration card for county precinct to know where to vote. Some locations, she said, may be different than last year’s mayoral and city council elections.
“For your vote to count the voter needs to be in their correct precinct, and every time you move your Circuit Clerk needs to be notified, even if it is next door or across the road,” she said.
On the ballot, incumbent Rep. Michael Guest is facing off against Republican primary challengers Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot and instructor pilot, and Thomas B. Griffin for the party’s nomination.
If needed, a runoff election will be held June 28.
A primary election for a Democrat candidate will not be held this year as only one candidate is running. Shuwaski Young will face off against the winner of the Republican primary in the general election Nov. 8.
Although a Democrat primary will not be held, Mississippi does not require voters to register with a party affiliation. All registered voters are eligible to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s primary election.
For more information about the election or to double check which precinct to vote in, contact the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-482-9731.
