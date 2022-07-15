Preserving history through 'Build & Learn' at Merrehope

John Kitchens hopes to follow a family tradition by becoming a carpenter, and he can say he got his start at a "Build and Learn" event at Merrehope.
The Meridian Restoration Foundation hosted the event for children Tuesday morning where designers, architects, and preservationists assisted them with building their own miniature structures.
Participants took a short course on architecture in Meridian, then toured Merrehope, one of the city's most historic buildings.
“I was excited when I heard about this project,” said Kitchens, 15. “My dad and grandfather remodeled some old antiquated homes, and that’s where I got my interest in architecture, so I am thrilled to be here.”
The project was coordinated by Brainstorm Creative Group, with Brejenn Allen as event leader.
“I know that in order to get kids to really learn something and have fun learning it, it needs to be a hands-on project,” Allen said. “I thought what better way to give them that hands-on experience than to let them build their own Merrehope and understand the importance of preserving history.”
“I feel that art is a very effective vehicle for getting kids to learn and be engaged,” Allen emphasized. “Having them build their own structure and use the knowledge that they learned from the presentations is amazing and a great way for us to infuse this information into them.”
Another student who enjoyed the event was Vallie Purvis, who has a strong love for crafting.
“I'd like to be an artist when I grow up,” the 11-year-old said. “I have learned about the famous buildings throughout Meridian and the history about them.”
“I loved going on the tour of Merrehope because I've been inside before, but I haven't seen the whole thing, so that was really fun for me,” Purvis added.
The public can view the Merrehope Village at an opening reception on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. The village will be on display Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students—and covers the reception, tours, and the exhibit.
