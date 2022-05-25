Summer is almost here and many families are looking forward to get away for a few days this Memorial Weekend. Wherever you are headed, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants you to ensure your vehicle is ready too.
“One of the most important things you can do before any road trip is to have your vehicle thoroughly checked,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “A routine vehicle inspection is a simple step that can save a lot of unwanted stress down the road.”
MDOT offers the following tips to help make sure your vehicle is vacation ready too:
· Check tires for tread wear and proper pressure.
· Check your battery.
· Make sure belts and hoses are in good shape.
· Replace your windshield wiper blades.
· Check all brake and head lights.
· Make sure your air conditioning is ready for the heat.
Fluid levels, such as oil, brake, transmission, windshield, coolant and power steering, should also be inspected before hitting the road. Another helpful tip that can make a difference in an unexpected situation is an emergency kit including basic repair tools, jumper cables, first aid supplies, a flashlight and duct tape. Also, do not forget a spare car key, kept in a safe space.
In addition to these vehicle preparation tips, MDOT encourages you to know before you go. You can access real-time road conditions by visiting MDOTtraffic.com or downloading the MDOT traffic mobile app. These two resources keep travelers updated and help you navigate to the nearest rest stops and welcome centers.
These quick and easy steps can help you relax even more knowing your car has been prepped for this year’s road trip. For more summer travel safety tips and information, like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
