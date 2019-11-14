Power of the Purse: A fun night of fundraising in Meridian

Even though the weather was cold and rainy outside, there was some hot bidding going on inside the MSU Riley Center Thursday night for Power of The Purse.
Sponsored by the Women’s Leadership Council of the United Way of East Mississippi, the seventh annual event began with a live and silent auction of purse items.
While snacking on heavy hors-d’oeuvres, and wine, those in attendance got a “sneak peek” of handbags ranging from boutique to vintage by designers such as Coach, Michael Kors, Tory Burch and Louis Vuitton.
Additionally, gift certificates from local businesses were up for bid, including golf packages for Robert Trent Jones and Dancing Rabbit. A special raffle was held for a $2,000 Louis Vitton Artsy to be won by one lucky ticket holder.
Power of the Purse Co-Chair Leia Lockey said there were a record number of people at the event this year, with more that 350 attendees.
“Everyone seemed to have fun and we hope they come back next year,” Lockey said.
The event, dubbed a “ladies night out,” was attended by quite a few men this year, including auctioneer Larry Sims.
Sims said he returns each year “because of all the pretty ladies and the theme behind the fundraising activities.”
“I am fully behind it - it is for a great cause and we have a lot of fun,” Sims said. “I will keep coming back as long as they will have me.”
A special guest was Mississippi’s First Lady Deborah Bryant, who was recognized for her advocation of literacy and community activism. Bryant said the Power of the Purse event is important because of how it benefits the children.
“The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has been around for a long time - because you know, when they come in and get them started, you have to keep funding it,” Bryant said. “For the United Way to continue this tradition, especially the seventh annual Power of the Purse event - what a neat concept for this to be able to raise money for such a good cause.”
Bryant said she travels all over the state, reading to children, and talking to them about all kinds of things.
“Some of these children have never had a book in their home, and this is a great opportunity for children to receive their own book,” she said. “We may take it for granted, but they don’t take it for granted at all.”
The recipient of the Judith Coursey Crowson 2019 Women’s Leadership Award for empowering women to impact their communities by raising awareness for education, income and health was Loretta Hulin from Kemper County.
Hulin is a board member of the East Mississippi United Way Organization and is coordinator for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Project for Kemper County.
Hulin said events like Power of the Purse are important for many reasons.
“Not everyone can afford to go to the bookstore and buy books for their children,” Hulin said. “It’s activities like this that help us sponsor those books to go to the children regardless what their social economic situation is.
“I am doing what I like to do. I have a passion for reading myself, and to be able to share that gift with others is an exciting thing to do.”
Over the past five years, Power of the Purse has given 218,000 books to children in Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper and Neshoba counties between birth and five years of age through the United Way of East Mississippi.
