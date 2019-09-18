Honor was the only thing Bill Robinson could think of while he was trying to survive as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.
Robinson said he didn't want to be forgotten, so he fought to the end.
“If we return, we will return with honor,” Robinson, a retired U.S. Air Force captain, told the audience during a POW/MIA ceremony Wednesday at Meridian City Hall. The annual event was hosted by NAS Meridian and 186th Air Refueling Wing of the Mississippi National Guard.
Robinson, who shares his war experience across the country, hoped his message would inspire the crowd to remember prisoners of war and those missing in action from all wars.
The native of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina is one of the longest-serving prisoners of war in American history. On Sept. 20, 1965, Robinson's plane was shot down over North Vietnam and he was captured. He spent 7½ years in a three-by-three cell, where he was blindfolded, starved and tortured.
“Most people don’t know how it is to have your freedom taken away,” said Robinson, who was 22 when he was captured.
"It not only changed my life but it changed the life of my family.”
Brenda Smith, a friend of Robinson, came from Union to hear him speak.
She said he was touched by his story, as well as the solemn table ceremony honoring POWs and MIAs that followed his speech.
“It was just so moving to me," she said. "I am literally in tears right now.”
Brenda Smith was joined at the ceremony by her great-niece 3-year-old Reagan Alexander, who Smith brought along to show the importance of military service.
“We need to teach them at a very early age to support our military,” she said.
Vietnam veteran Danny Smith said he attends the event each year to honor those who didn’t return home, such as one of his classmates.
“One of my high school buddies was killed in Vietnam,” he said.
Danny Smith said events like Wednesday's give people a chance to honor those who are gone as well as those still missing.
“They need to be remembered, they are still serving and the families need closure,” he said. “This is our opportunity to give them the honor they deserve.”
In his closing rermarks, Robinson said the best way to honor veterans is to vote, because people are fighting every day to make sure Americans have their freedoms.
“We must confirm our commitment to honor their service, sacrifice and being the one on the frontline between us and the enemy,” he said.
