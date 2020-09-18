POW/MIA remembered at NAS Meridian

Photo by Penny Randall/NAS Meridian Public Affairs

Officers and enlisted from Naval Air Station Meridian salute as morning colors is played Friday onboard the base. Following colors, they paused to honor POW/MIA Recognition Day which theme is "Relentless Pursuit: A Determined Nation." The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) official site lists more than 83,000 service members are missing from conflicts from World War Two to the present time. Vietnam has more than 1,600 listed, with the Cold War at 126 service members. Conflicts since 1991 have six people still unaccounted for. A POW/MIA memorial stone previously located at the Navy Gateway Inns and Suites, which is now closed, has been relocated to the Administration Building.