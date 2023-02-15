Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph, large hail from quarter to golf ball size, and tornadoes; will be likely tonight in the northwest. Another round of severe weather will be possible around Thursday afternoon over east Mississippi⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Tt4iZOvA6i— NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) February 15, 2023
Lauderdale County residents are encouraged to pack an umbrella and keep an eye on the forecast Thursday as rain and storms bring the potential for severe weather.
The National Weather Service in Jackson on Tuesday said storms would move eastward across the state beginning late Wednesday through Thursday. In addition to severe thunderstorms, the state could also see hail, wind gusts up to 70 mph and possible tornadoes.
The main threat of severe weather in Lauderdale County will be from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.
In a social media post warning of the storms, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency urged residents to stay weather aware and us caution when traveling.
“The state is under a Slight risk for sever weather,” MEMA said. “For some of the state this means nighttime storms. Stay off the roads or use caution while driving. Put alerts on loud.”
Lauderdale County residents can sign up for emergency weather alerts by texting their zip code to 888777 or online at lemaonline.com.
City of Meridian residents can also sign up for the city’s CodeRED emergency alert system by texting “MERIDIANMS” to 99411 or through the link available at meridianms.org. City residents needing assistance registering for alerts can also contact the Meridian Department of Public Safety at 601-484-6890.
After the storms move past the area, Lauderdale County can expect the sunshine to return and with it the cooler temperatures. After a high of 76 degrees Thursday, high temperatures will remaining the 50s until Sunday, with lows dipping below freezing at night.
