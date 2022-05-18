Poplar Springs Elementary students sing and play percusive instruments with local musician and songwriter Gypsy Carns.
Storyteller Terrence Roberts shares his passion for telling stories Tuesday with students at Poplar Springs Elementary School's Celebrate Art event.
Students at Polar Springs Elementary School learn about the art of Yoga Tuesday with instructors Jane Massey and Tina Dukes.
Poplar Springs students celebrate the arts
photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Poplar Springs Elementary School enjoyed a day of storytelling, music, yoga and more Tuesday at the school's annual Celebrate Art event. Each year, local artists volunteer their time to share their passion for the arts and encourage Meridian's future artists to explore their own creative talents.
