Poplar Springs Elementary unveils music, art cabins

As a way to get more students engaged with the arts, Poplar Springs Elementary unveiled two cabins on Thursday.
The project was made possible through a grant from Any Given Child Meridian and funds raised from the school's PTO.
The Any Given Child program, which helps communities develop plans for arts education in schools. The program is coordinated through the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Meridian is one of 23 cities in the United States that were awarded the initiative to integrate arts in pre-K through 8 grades.
Corey Boykin, assistant principal at Poplar Springs, said the cabins weren't being used, so the school decided to turn them into interactive music walls for students.
“It kind of shows their own creativity,” Boykin said.
Rachel Pomeroy, the school’s music specialist, came up with the idea to upgrade the cabins to incorporate musical instruments. Each side of the cabins features different types of percussion instruments. Students will use the cabins during recess.
One cabin is called "Whimsical Woods" and features drums and cymbals. The second cabin, called "Creative Cabin" features shakers and maracas.
Pomeroy said the next phase of the project is to create a music garden for students in grades 3-5.
