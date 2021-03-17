Todd Pope recently joined Citizens National Bank as a Relationship Banker at the Downtown Banking Centre in Meridian.
With 27 years of banking and finance experience, Pope has been employed since 2008 with FMC Management Services, Inc. At FMC, he served as Compliance and Loan Production Manager for the company's 44 locations in Mississippi, Louisiana, with the Corporate Office being located in Pensacola, Florida.
"Todd joins the Bank with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the finance industry, said Neil Henry, Citizens National Bank's Meridian Regional President. " He is a perfect fit for our team because he does an excellent job of building relationships with his clients and has always believed in giving back and supporting Meridian and Lauderdale County to make it a better community. We are definitely blessed to have someone with his work ethic joining our team, and we look forward to his many future successes in serving our customer base."
Pope is a 1994 graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor's Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing. He also attended Jones County Junior College where he received his Associates degree.
In the community, he enjoys volunteering with the Meridian Youth Soccer Organization, Alliance Futbol Club, as well as the Mississippi Soccer Organization and the State Games of Mississippi. In the past, he has also assisted with the Northeast Recreational Baseball Association.
Pope and his wife, Jaclyn, are proud parents of Cooper, Chap, Conner and Cannon Pope and the family attends Northcrest Baptist Church.
Kristi Tew has joined the Bank’s Marketing Team as a Retail Strategist. In this position, she will be primarily responsible for analyzing data, initiating strategies to support the retail bank and managing the Bank’s products and services.
With over 20 years of banking experience, Tew joined the Bank in 2014 as Manager of the Bank’s Downtown Meridian and Medical Center Express bank locations and was promoted to the position of a Relationship Banker in July 2019.
She served as a Branch Manager for Regions Bank for 10 years before joining the CNB family. Her career in the financial services industry also includes experience as a Registered Sales Assistant with AmSouth Investment Services as well as prior experience as an accountant with a local firm in Meridian.
Over the course of her career at the Bank, Tew has been recognized numerous times with the Bank’s High Performer Award as well as the Bank’s prestigious Citizens of Excellence award.
She is a 1996 Cum Laude graduate of the University of Mississippi with a degree in Accounting and a 2013 graduate of the EMBDC’s Leadership Lauderdale. A 1992 graduate of Northeast Lauderdale High School, she finished third in her class. She also received her Associates Degree from Meridian Community College.
She has three children: Miles, Regan, and Kinley. Her husband, Jeremy, is the owner of Tew Forest Management, LLC in Meridian, and the family attends Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church in Meridian.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 133 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in Meridian, Philadelphia, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Olive Branch, and Southaven.
