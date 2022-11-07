Polls will be open Tuesday for residents to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Voting hours run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with anyone still in line at 7 p.m. eligible to vote.
On the ballot will be a race between Republican incumbent Rep. Michael Guest and his challenger, Democrat Shuwaski Young, for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District seat.
Voters in Lauderdale County will also see a ballot question asking whether or not growing, processing and selling medical marijuana should be allowed within unincorporated areas of the county.
Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said her office had fielded several calls about redistricting and precinct locations, and the public should understand no precinct changes were made for Tuesday’s election.
“The Lauderdale County Circuit Clerks office has already been inundated with calls asking if there have been precinct location changes for this November 8 general election. The answer is no,” she said. “Voters need to refer to their voter registration card with ‘County precinct’ listed first as to where to go vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.”
Voters who may not be able to locate their voter registration card can find their precinct online at sos.ms.gov/yall-vote. For questions about Lauderdale County’s elections, contact the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk at 601-482-9731.
