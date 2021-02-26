Police seek suspects in New Year's Eve shooting at Uptown Meridian

Meridian Police Department Sgt. Brandon Fireplace said Acen Hopkins and Quaveon Hopkins are wanted in connection to the shooting that took place New Year's Eve at Uptown Meridian Mall.
Investigators believe the two suspects could be in Meridian, he said.
Fireplace said when the suspects are apprehended, they will be charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Anyone who would like to report information anonymously is urged to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-495-TIPS.
