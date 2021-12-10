Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on I-20 Wednesday night.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on I-20 eastbound near the 153 exit about 7 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, William C. Sullivan, 58, of Petal, died at the scene.
Investigators with MPD’s accident reconstruction team is working to determine the make and model of the vehicle involved. Based on evidence at the scene, Luebbers said the vehicle is possibly a 1996-97 Chevy Blazer, Chevy S10, GMC Jimmy, GMC Sonoma, Izusu Hombre or Oldsmobile Bravoda. The vehicle will have damage to the passenger side and be missing the passenger side mirror, she said.
MPD is also looking for the drivers of two vehicles that stopped at the scene. In an email Friday, Luebbers said both vehicles left before officers arrived, and investigators are hoping to speak with the drivers about what they saw.
“We would like to speak to these individuals in reference to what they may have seen,” she said. “If you stopped at the scene and left prior to officers arrival or know who did please contact the Meridian Police Department or Crime Stoppers.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.