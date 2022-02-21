The Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery Saturday.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to an armed robbery call at the CEFCO convenience store, 1303 Roebuck Dr., at 2:42 a.m., where the clerk reported the store had been robbed.
“The clerk told officers a black male wearing a red jumpsuit and navy hooded jacket came into the store and presented a note stating this is a robbery,” she said. “The suspect made indications that made the clerk believe he had a firearm but a firearm was never brandished.”
Luebbers said the suspect fled after getting the money and was last seen driving a gray 4-door vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
