Police: MPD captain demoted, K9 supervisor fired

John Griffith, who served as a captain in the Meridian Police Department, has been demoted to the rank of lieutenant, Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said Wednesday.
Griffith, who was suspended without pay for 10 working days on June 3, failed to perform his supervisory duty regarding a subordinate officer, Coleman said.
That officer, Joey Lawn, was determined to have used a racial slur when referring to an African American officer while training in Alabama in 2018, Coleman said.
The incident resurfaced in February 2020, according to the interim chief.
Lawn, a K9 supervisor, was fired on June 3 for improper use of language and creating a hostile work environment, Coleman said.
