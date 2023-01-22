A person was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday morning near Jackson, Mississippi.
The Clinton Police Department received a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask at an apartment complex around 9 a.m.
When police arrived the person “displayed a weapon towards an officer,” according to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. The officer was not injured in the incident.
The fatal officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Additional details and the identities of the officer and person were not immediately available.
