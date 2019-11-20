A Meridian homeowner shot a man suspected of burglary Tuesday night, according to police.
MPD Capt. John Griffith said the shooting happened off Grand Avenue around 11:15 p.m.
According to Griffith, the homeowner said he heard someone in his poolhouse, fired a gun through the door and struck a man in the stomach.
Kolbie Wayne Sheffield, 22, of Grenada, is in police custody at a hospital and is expected to be charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, Griffith said.
