A Meridian homeowner shot a man suspected of burglary Tuesday night, according to police. 

MPD Capt. John Griffith said the shooting happened off Grand Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

According to Griffith, the homeowner said he heard someone in his poolhouse, fired a gun through the door and struck a man in the stomach. 

Kolbie Wayne Sheffield, 22, of Grenada, is in police custody at a hospital and is expected to be charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, Griffith said. 

