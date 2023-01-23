The Meridian Police Department says equipment upgrades are needed to help the department be more effective in fighting crime.
In a Jan. 17 city council meeting, Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young gave council members an update on the departments’ training and equipment needs. The chief’s comments came after a grand jury report recommended further training for MPD officers as well as outfitting officers with body cameras and in-vehicle cameras.
Young said she agreed with the grand jury report that more training is needed. “There can never be enough training,” she said. “We are constantly improving and providing training for our officers as well as investigators to improve their skills.”
After meeting with District Attorney Kassie Coleman, Young said MPD officers showed significant improvement over the previous grand jury report in September, which also recommended more training.
“We are in contact with our training officers to get more training with the officers mainly in courtroom testimony,” she said.
As for the cameras, Young said her department is researching what cameras are available and reaching out to vendors for pricing information.
MPD currently has some body and in-vehicle cameras, Young said, but they are no longer under warranty and can’t be upgraded or repaired.
“Unfortunately we can not get the technical support for these cameras that were purchased from the last vendor prior to my administration,” she said. “They are not under warranty and can’t be updated or fixed by that vendor.”
Assistant Police Chief Patrick Gale said the previous batch of cameras was purchased about seven years ago.
Young said she is also working to identify potential sources of funding for the new cameras, including using some of department's seized funds. Without more information about the cost, she said it is difficult to know if the police department will need the city government help to cover the bill.
