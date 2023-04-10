Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young on Friday responded to recommendations from a recent grand jury about how her department could improve.
The grand jury recommended MPD request mentoring and training from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, get equipment to do phone extractions and examinations, provide officers with crime scene investigation training and provide pay raises for Meridian police officers.
“First, thank you for your recommendations for additional equipment that would be of great assistance to the furtherance of evidentiary collection for digital extractions and examinations,” Young said in a prepared statement.
Digital extraction equipment allows law enforcement to retrieve important information such as call logs, text messages, locations and other data from cellphones, tablets and other electronic devices.
As with her responses to previous grand jury reports, Young highlighted the ongoing effort to provide training to all Meridian police officers. She has previously explained law enforcement officers are required to have at least 24 hours of training each year, and each member of her department is encouraged to take more.
“It should be noted that our department’s investigators are in the process of receiving more training conducted by two MPD investigators who completed Advanced Crime Scene Investigation training March 6-16 at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy in Pearl,” she said.
MPD is also working to update its equipment to make sure officers have the tools they need to do the job, Young said. Equipment and training must constantly be updated to meet the changing demands of law enforcement, she said.
“This has been an ongoing issue for this, as well as the previous administration,” she said. “We recognize that as times change and officers come and go, necessary equipment must be updated and implemented.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.