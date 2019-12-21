Police bring holiday cheer with toy drive in Marion

MARION — Marion Police Chief Randall Davis created the Marion Police Toy Drive 11 years ago and has given away thousands of toys, bringing smiles to families.
“Policing is not just going out making arrests and traffic stops. When you deal with the community you see how they live and see there’s a need to help,” said Davis during Saturday's drive. "If you can put a smile on people’s face, that’s the impact you want to see."
From 9 a.m. through the day, the drive saw hundreds of children and parents come into city hall to receive brand new toys, including bikes, sporting equipment, games, puzzles and more.
“We’ve been trying to make people happy, and by doing this we help the kids," Davis said. "Second, it helps the parents, because some parents are struggling and don’t have money for Christmas. That’s where we come in, to try and help out in that way.”
The toy drive has only grown over the recent years, according to Davis.
The toys come straight from the community and local businesses like Wal-Mart and Dollar General, which donated to the stockpile of gifts.
“The purpose of today is to help the kids, but what has happened is that the community has come together to make this happen for the people,” said Davis.
Davis said that anyone could participate, no matter where they are from and that each child will receive at least one toy.
“It’s for everyone. Wherever they come from, it doesn’t matter,” said Davis. “It started in Marion, but it’s branched out and we have people come from everywhere, even West Alabama.”
Carlisha Barfield showed up with her daughter, son and niece on her lunch break.
“I’m thankful they’re doing this for the kids,” said Barfield. “I’m on my lunch break, but I just had to come down.”
Volunteers were also on hand to help spread cheer and organize the toys and children.
Ava Temple said that volunteering was an eye-opening experience.
“I saw how blessed I was and I wanted to help other people,” said Temple.
More information
To donate for the drive, go to the Marion Town Hall and make a donation to the Marion PD Foundation, or call at 601-483-9573.
