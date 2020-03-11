PJ's Coffee opens on Highway 39 in Meridian

With her young son Connor in her arms, Lucy Dormont of Meridian placed an order for a cappuccino and a cinnamon bun and smiled.
“Thank God…mom fuel.”
Dormont was one of the many customers who made it to PJ's Coffee of New Orleans on its first day of business in Meridian.
Lisa Scarbrough and her grandson, Jackson Clearyman tried the vienna creme coffee – a sweetened mix of cold-drip coffee and milk, topped with whipped cream.
“I think it will be nice,” Scarbrough said. “It’s a nice location. We needed another coffee place. I think it will be a good thing for Meridian.”
Owner Farheen Lala had initially hoped to open the shop on Highway 39 by mid-October.
“The weather gave us a lot of grief,” she said with a laugh Wednesday. “It was a big project.”
Crews overhauled the existing building and added a drive-thru, which Lala considers the shop's biggest selling point.
“When I did move here and we saw that there was nothing like this, this was something that I actually wanted to really bring.”
Customers began lining up Wednesday at 5:45 a.m., 15 minutes before opening.
By 9:30 a.m., a steady stream of cars continued pulling up to the drive-thru.
“It has been very very constant,” Lala said. “Everything is going really well. Our trainees have done a great job.”
Founded in 1978, the chain has more than 50 locations nationwide.
The Meridian shop is the tenth to open in Mississippi.
Inside the shop, there's a seating area with tables and oversized couches and shelves with bags of coffee and mugs for sale.
“We are absolutely excited to get everyone to try as many things as possible,” Lala said. “There were bumps in the road, but at the same time, we really think that we brought something that everyone will enjoy.”
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans is located at 5145 Highway 39 and is open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
