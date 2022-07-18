Pitts named Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi

Sophie Pitts of Hattiesburg was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2023 during the program held at the Evangel Temple in Meridian Saturday.
Pitts was awarded $7,400 in scholarships and earned preliminary awards in self-expression, overall fitness, and talent. She is the daughter of Lane and Kathleen Pitts and is a senior at Oak Grove High School.
Pitts was one of 34 high school senior girls who competed for the title. She will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.”
The 66th National Finals will occur on June 22, 23, and 24, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama.
